NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texans should prepare for a wintry mix outside starting Wednesday morning. January 2 will be cold, wet, and possibly icy.

Across most of North Texas, a cold rain will start early Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the Metroplex will be right around freezing (32 degrees), with areas north and west of DFW seeing temperatures below freezing.

Some freezing rain is possible Wednesday morning, but limited problems on the roads expected. CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Jamison says, “In the immediate Metroplex, there may be a few icy spots on bridges and overpasses, but the worst weather will be west and north of DFW.”

Officials are anticipating widespread travel problems to the west and north of the Dallas/Fort Worth are Wednesday into Thursday.

From Denton, Wise and Parker Counties to the north and west there’s the possibility of 1/10” of ice falling. In addition, there could be a transition from ice to snow in those same areas on Thursday.

“If temperatures are just a degree or two colder than forecast, we may see more problems with travel. We’ll be watching,” says Jamison.

As it stands, counties south and east of the Metroplex are expected to only have cold rain fall during this weather event.