NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – What a difference Tuesday with temps nearly 30 degrees colder than Monday at times.

North Texas is in for a wintry mix starting overnight and sticking around until Friday morning. Temperatures as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday are slightly above freezing in parts of the metroplex to below freezing in our NW counties. I don’t expect much of a change throughout the overnight hours as far as temps are concerned.

The precipitation will start in the early morning hours between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. in the form of light rain or just drizzle. My concern is that temperatures are hovering near freezing and if we see freezing drizzle develop we COULD see some travel concerns mainly in Johnson and Tarrant counties on our elevated surfaces.

Between 6:00 a.m. -9:00 a.m. more widespread cold rain develops over NTX roughly near the I-30 corridor but will continue to expand in coverage. I think the better chance of the mix of freezing rain and rain will be near I-35 corridor and west. Closer to midday warmer air from the SE will move NW into NTX and that means temps will warm enough to have a cold rain in most of NTX. The freezing line will shift west of 281 by early afternoon. That is the setup through Wednesday night into Thursday AM.

We will see a drop in areal coverage Wednesday night to early Thursday AM before seeing more rain/freezing rain and maybe some snow develop. Still west of 281 is the biggest threat of the next round Thursday with the previous mentioned mixture. This lines up with the winter weather advisory issued from the NWS. Thursday into Friday we will see the areal coverage increase again with the majority of NTX in a cold rain. The best chance of accumulation snow is from Cook County to NW Parker County to NW Erath County and NW of that line. We may see up to 1”-2” of snow there.

Bottom line:

· Metroplex temps 32°-37° from west to east.

· Potential of some slick spots in west sides of Metroplex

· Better freezing rain mix west of 281 and NW

· Mainly a cold rain for most of Metroplex

· Possible some snow W of 281 and NW

· Winter Weather Advisory for Tarrant and Johnson 3AM-12PM WED

· Winter Weather Advisory for remainder 3AM WED-6AM FRI