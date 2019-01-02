  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man has been arrested for a murder at a Frisco apartment complex the morning after Christmas.

Rasheed Kilpatrick is in the Collin County Jail on a bond of $500,000 for murder. He is also being held on a probation violation for aggravated robbery, with a bond of $500,000.

Derek Carr of McKinney was also arrested for tampering with evidence.  He’s in jail with a bond of $250,000.

Rasheed Kilpatrick and Derek Carr

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Warren Parkway at the Republic House at Frisco Bridges apartments.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Morehead of Carrollton. Morehead was not a resident of the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

Frisco Police Chief John W. Bruce recognized the officers who responded to the incident. “Due to patrol’s quick thinking and great initial response, this investigation moved quickly. The management of the crime scene and subsequent canvas and identification of possible witnesses and suspects helped tremendously. I am very pleased that the suspects have been taken into custody.”

One person is dead after a shooting at the Republic House at Frisco Bridges apartments in Frisco. (Chopper 11)

 

 

 

