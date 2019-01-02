WEATHERWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dfw, Guardrail, ice cold, icy crash, icy roads, parker county, smash through guardrail, Weatherford, Winter Weather

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver in Weatherford says he hit a icy spot on the road and crashed into and over a guardrail early Wednesday morning.

The undercarriage of Victor Torres’ SUV is damaged, but he’s okay.

Torres says he was a little shocked when he lost control, but that it wasn’t the worse driving scare that he’s had.

Torres was heading to work when, without warning, he hit a slick spot.

“I wasn’t even speeding, I was maybe doing like 40 miles per hour and yes the truck started spinning… I tried to correct my way, but no,” he said.

A tow truck was able to safely pull the SUV off the guardrail along the Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, near FM 920.

City crews went to the scene later to put sand on the icy spots.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s