PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver in Weatherford says he hit a icy spot on the road and crashed into and over a guardrail early Wednesday morning.

The undercarriage of Victor Torres’ SUV is damaged, but he’s okay.

Torres says he was a little shocked when he lost control, but that it wasn’t the worse driving scare that he’s had.

Torres was heading to work when, without warning, he hit a slick spot.

“I wasn’t even speeding, I was maybe doing like 40 miles per hour and yes the truck started spinning… I tried to correct my way, but no,” he said.

A tow truck was able to safely pull the SUV off the guardrail along the Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, near FM 920.

City crews went to the scene later to put sand on the icy spots.