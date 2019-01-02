WEATHERWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bullet, dfw, Evan Risher, Fort Worth, New Year's Eve Celebrations, New Year's shooting, New Years, pastor, Ramp Church

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials say a bullet fired into the air fell through a church roof in North Texas and nearly struck a pastor conducting a New Year’s Eve service.

Pastor Evan Risher says he was preaching Monday night at Ramp Church in Fort Worth when a bullet landed on the ground in front of him. There were some 300 people were inside the church at the time. No one was hurt.

Risher says he picked up the .40-caliber bullet and incorporated it into his sermon.

The bullet was fired from outside the church. Risher says police believe the bullet came from people firing celebratory gunshots shortly before the stroke of midnight.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s