NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Winter Weather Advisory continues for parts of North Texas until noon Wednesday, but the majority of the area will only have to contend with cold rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.

At sunrise temperatures in the Metroplex hovered around freezing.

CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Jamison expects there will be few ice-related incidents locally. Before sunrise Wednesday parts of northern Tarrant and Denton counties had reported some icy conditions.

Jamison said, “Areas west of DFW near Weatherford, Mineral Wells and Stephenville are in the upper 20s and have the potential for icy problems on some roads.”

Afternoon temperatures are expected to warm above freezing for most — near 37 degrees — but the cold rain will continue across North Texas.

Looking ahead, weather on Thursday will see another batch of rain moving through during the day. Some of that rain may mix with snow in the Metroplex by late morning into the afternoon. The potential wintry mix shouldn’t be impactful, since temperatures are forecast to be above freezing.

“No accumulation in the DFW area is anticipated,” Jamison said.

That may not be the case in areas to the northwest where rain is expected to changeover to all snow late Thursday morning into afternoon. Temperatures in that area will be cold enough for a possible accumulation of 1-3″ of snow in the region.