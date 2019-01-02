  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department is hoping home security video will help them catch a couple of men who stole from an elderly woman.

The Sheriff’s Department said the two suspects knocked on the front door of the woman’s home in Edgecliffe Village and pretended to be with All Seasons Tree Service.

One of the men distracted her, while the second stole items from her purse.

asuspects 1 Pair Accusing Of Tricking, Stealing From Elderly Tarrant County Homeowner

Tarrant County theft suspects

Anyone who can identify the men or knows where they are, can contact Detective Harwell at 817-884-3522.

