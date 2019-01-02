WEATHERWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Robbery, Garland Police, Jupiter Road, store clerk shot
(Credit: Thinkstock)

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A store clerk at a gas station in Garland was shot during a robbery Tuesday evening, police say.

According to police, officers responded to a Phillips 66 in the 3000 block of South Jupiter Road at around 9:30 p.m. in regards to an aggravated robbery. When officers arrived, they found the clerk had been shot in the leg.

Police were told that a male suspect went into the store and demanded money with a gun drawn on the clerk. The clerk fought back but was shot in the process.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been caught. Police say he was wearing a black-hooded jacket with a dark-colored skull cap or mask to conceal his face.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Garland police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s