HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities continue their search for a driver who fired several shots into a car carrying a family in the Houston area, killing a 7-year-old girl and wounding the child’s mother.

Investigators on Monday released a surveillance video image of a red, four-door pickup truck from which the driver fired gunshots Sunday morning.

Help us identify the person who killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday. If you live near Wallisville Rd/ E. Sam Houston Pkwy look over your surveillance video. We’re looking for a 4-door red truck. If you have info call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/nyMudgs60x — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has declined to speculate on what prompted the driver to fire into the car carrying 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, three of her sisters and her mother. Gonzalez says the shooting as “totally unprovoked.”

Jazmine died from a gunshot to the head.

Before being released from the hospital Jazmine’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, said, “I’ve replayed this moment in my head over a million times. I didn’t do anything,” she said crying. “I didn’t make a wrong turn. I didn’t get over in his lane. He fired off at us for no reason.”

Washington suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and Jazmine’s 6-year-old sister was injured by shattered glass.

Jazmine’s father appeared with Gonzalez at a Monday news briefing. He pleaded with the public to help find the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or report the tip to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 713-222-TIPS.

