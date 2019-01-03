NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Although Apple’s iPhone has long wowed consumers and investors alike, the device that has served as a benchmark for mobile devices for more than a decade may be losing its luster. Citing weak demand in China, the technology giant shocked Wall Street on Wednesday by warning that its revenue for the critical holiday period would fall short.

Apple shares promptly tumbled, falling 8 percent on Thursday to their lowest level in 19 months.

