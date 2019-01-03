LAURINBURG, N.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man posed as a pastor and tried to smuggle drugs into a North Carolina jail by hiding them in a Bible, authorities say.

In a Facebook post, the Scotland County Detective Division said 28-year-old James A. Morman III visited the Scotland County jail on Dec. 31 in the guise of a minister.

A search of the Bible he toted revealed Suboxone strips inside.

Authorities then conducted a sweep of the entire detention facility, and a number of illegal substances and contraband were located. It’s unclear whether Morman had visited the jail before with other drug-filled Bibles.

Morman and jail inmate Bryson Brown have been charged in connection with the operation. Authorities say additional charges are expected.

It’s unclear whether they have lawyers to speak for them.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)