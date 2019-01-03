FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A few people are looking for an apology from the U.S. Postal Service after a Fort Worth homeowner spotted a mail carrier throwing package out of his truck and into a puddle.

Caitlin McGlaun recorded it on her phone on Wednesday and shared it on Facebook.

But first, she said she asked the driver if she could help him and McGlaun said he laughed at her.

In a Facebook post on the matter, Caitlin McGlaun wrote Wednesday, “It is cold and rainy today. We are trapped inside. I heard loud noises coming from outside and this is what I see. Happy New Year from the postal service! I couldn’t watch any longer and opened my door. I kindly asked if he needed help. He laughed at me and called me a little girl. So if you receive any packages in Fort Worth that are wet, damaged, or ruined from amazon, you can thank this guy!”

CBS 11 has reached out to the Postal Service in Fort Worth for a response.