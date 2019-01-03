WEATHERWINTER WEATHER | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The home of a long-time MedStar paramedic went up in flames while he was out working early Thursday morning, officials said.

Mansfield firefighters battled the fire starting at around 3:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Live Oak Drive near Fort Worth Street. Flames were seen shooting from the roof when crews first arrived.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

The home of a MedStar paramedic went up in flames while he was working. (CBS11)

MedStar said their paramedic was called about the fire while he was working. No one was home at the time of the fire.

However, firefighters on the scene said there are six dogs who live at the home that are unaccounted for.

