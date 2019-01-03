WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – The 116th Congress was seated Thursday, with Democrats taking the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives after eight years out of power. The first order of business was electing Rep. Nancy Pelosi to be House speaker for the second time.

Pelosi has announced plans to immediately pass a spending bill to end the government shutdown. However, the bill does not include funding for a border wall, so President Trump has said that he will not sign it.

Mr. Trump congratulated Pelosi on her victory in a surprise statement to reporters in the White House briefing room Thursday afternoon.

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE