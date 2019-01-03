FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth’s mayor wants to keep the title for a full decade.

Betsy Price formally announced another run for the position Thursday. First elected in 2011, a win would make her the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.

Price made the announcement in front of the East Fort Worth Business Association, in a part of the city she said would be a focus if she spends another two years in the position.

“I think every neighborhood deserves to benefit from the growth in this city, and that will be one of our focuses going forward for this term, is to really enhance neighborhood vitality, enhance economic development in the neighborhoods,” she said.

Fort Worth has grown to the nation’s 15th largest city during Price’s run as mayor. She said continued improvement on education would also be a focus for her moving forward.

Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Deborah Peoples is expected to oppose price in the May election. Peoples posted on Facebook Thursday that she will hold an event the day before the election filing deadline, where she said she will make an important announcement about the direction of the city.