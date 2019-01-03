WEATHERWINTER WEATHER | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – New Year’s Eve is known for, among other things, stealing a kiss from your significant other at midnight.

But a North Texas woman allegedly stole a white Ford pickup just before midnight on December 31.

The woman’s image was caught on surveillance camera at a business where it was stolen from at 5002 Parrish Road in Haltom City.

Investigators believe she was working with several other suspects to steal equipment and vehicles.

Police said they believe the group has now stolen two trucks and burglarized three trailers.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Langford at 817-222-7050 or slangford@haltomcitytx.com

