OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A winter storm is moving across Texas and Oklahoma, bringing ice and the threat of heavy snow in some areas and making travel difficult.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large swath from North Texas, across southwestern Oklahoma and through central Oklahoma, but it was canceled just after 10:00 a.m.

Most of the area is only experiencing cold rain, that’s moving in from the south. “Temperatures are running higher compared to yesterday in most of North Texas, so the main form of precipitation will be rain,” said CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Jamison.

Only the areas northwest of North Texas – Young, Montague, Bowie and Wichita Falls – have the chance of seeing any snow and sleet accumulation.

“Snowfall amounts are forecast to be much lighter in our northwestern counties, maybe 1-2” near Bowie,” Jamison said.

While the cold rain will continue across most of North Texas through the morning, it is expected to taper off in the afternoon.

Some parts of Denton and Tarrant county are under a Winter Weather Advisory that could result in a few icy spots on roadways, but with temperatures above freezing there will be no accumulation.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)