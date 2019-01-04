PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Customers in Prosper only wanted the dents removed from their car, but they wound up paying for far more than the initial repairs.

The dents in Chris Phillips’ car are nothing compared to the dents in his bank account.

“It was convenient until I saw the charge on my credit card,” said Chris Phillips, of McKinney.

When a hailstorm damaged Phillip’s Tahoe, he took it to Master Techs Dent Repair in Prosper.

The deal seemed great. Hope Huni, the owner, even offered to pay for a rental car while Phillips waited on repairs. Twelve days later, the SUV was ready.

“They said to leave the rental car with them and everything would be fine,” said Phillips.

Phillips went on with his life until two months later, when he received a bill from Enterprise Rent-a-Car in Frisco.

Huni never returned that rental. Instead, the car went missing for 75 days, before getting impounded.

Phillips was left with the $3500 tab.

“That’s when I called you guys to see if we could get some help and find out what happened,” said Phillips.

The Ones for Justice discovered this isn’t the first car to go missing from Master Techs.

A customer brought his 2011 Mazda in for repairs in 2017, according to a Prosper Police report. Later that month, his toll tag bill revealed someone had driven the car to Dallas.

After Huni refused to respond to questions, the customer filed a police report. He was indicted for property theft and later entered a guilty plea in 2018. He was sentenced to three years probation, according to a Collin County court clerk.

Over the phone, Huni eventually admitted he messed up and said he intended to reimburse Phillips. He even agreed to do an interview; however, on the day of the scheduled interview at his own office, Huni never showed up.

Even though no one appears to be working at the shop, Master Techs seems to be open for business, according to its Facebook page.

“I’m not looking to ruin their business, I just want my $3,500 back,” said Phillips.

Phillips is still waiting on his refund.

Customers who need help can file a complaint with the Texas Attorney General’s Office (https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint) or the Better Business Bureau (https://www.bbb.org/consumer-complaints/file-a-complaint/get-started).