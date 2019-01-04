ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Fans inside the AT&T Stadium get a head start cheering for the Dallas Cowboys at the team’s rally day Friday.

There were pictures being taken on the Star, autographs being signed on the sidelines and footballs being thrown all over the field.

Fans said it was kind of a free pre-game with plenty of games.

The Cowboys have done this a few times this season. They get thousands of people to attend the rallies.

Many of the people in attendance aren’t going to attend the game Saturday. There were dozens of North Dakota State fans in green and gold on the field Friday.

They’re in town for the FCS championship game in Frisco Saturday.

“Well it should be a good one,” said Dean Maruska. “It’s too bad the Vikings aren’t playing, but I’m kinda rooting for Dallas. The Eagles beat the Vikings last year, so I’ll be a Dallas fan.”

Some fans said they drove all night or flew in Friday morning and the rally was the first place they went to.

Many others made plans at the last minute once they knew the team was in the playoffs.

A couple of brothers from Washington, D.C. said they booked a flight three weeks ago. That was before it was certain where or if the Cowboys would be playing this weekend.

“We just decided you know what, buy our tickets now, and just see what happens,” said Alex Osborne, a fan from D.C. “I just figured you know what? We’re fans, and we’re gonna come.”

The Osbornes shelled out for field level seats, too.

Those tickets would cost just under $500, based on prices on the secondary market for Saturday.

There are standing room tickets for about $80.