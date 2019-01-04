  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Frisco, Frisco Police, inappropriate encounter with a juvenile, men's restroom, Movie Theater, Person of Interest, Stonebriar Centre, surveillance image, Texas

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Police have identified a person of interest in a case involving an “inappropriate encounter with a juvenile” in a men’s restroom at the AMC Movie Theatre at Stonebriar Centre.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the surveillance photo below.

asuspect 2 Person Of Interest Sought For Inappropriate Encounter With Juvenile In Movie Theater Mens Room

person of interest in inappropriate contact with juvenile case in Frisco (surveillance)

Police said the incident happened Monday, November 19, 2018 around noon.

Police are not releasing any further details at this point.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Wade Hornsby with the Frisco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (972) 292-6209.

They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

Frisco Police PIO’s are available via email at fpdpio@friscotexas.gov or by phone at 972-292-6133.

