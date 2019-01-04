DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas police plan to investigate an alleged assault on a Muslim woman from Oklahoma as a hate crime.

Police spokeswoman Tamike Dameron said Friday the probe into the attack is ongoing, but that it will be investigated as a hate crime.

Jenna Ayesh, who lives in Oklahoma, says she was visiting Reunion Tower in Dallas with several family members on Sunday when a woman confronted her about wearing a hijab and told her to “go back to (your) country.”

Ayesh says the woman struck her twice, pulled the hijab from her head and yanked her hair before taking off.

“I’m like, This is my country. I am an American. She said that’s why you wear this scarf on your head because you’re an American. I’m like, ‘Yes. I’m an American Muslim.’ She’s like ‘go back to India’,” she said.

Eventually, the name-calling turned physical. Jenan says the woman slapped her.

“She hit me in the middle of the head. At this point my eyes, I couldn’t see anything. Everything was blurry,” said Jenan. “By this time, she had me by my scarf. She pulled it off. She started pulling my hair.”

Jenan ended up going to the hospital, where she was told she has a concussion.

They also reported the woman to Dallas Police.

“Okay I’m Muslim but I’m still American. I have just as much right as anybody to be here,” said Renee.

The women say they’re not out for revenge.

They say if they hope to educate the attacker and others about the hijab and their religion.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect or announced an arrest in the case.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)