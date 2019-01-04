TEXAS CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in Texas say a 27-year-old man turned himself in to authorities and confessed to killing three young children and shooting a woman in the head.

Police in Texas City, 48 miles southeast of Houston on the Gulf Coast, went to Pointe Ann Apartments on Thursday evening on a welfare check and discovered the children along with the injured woman.

One of the children was a baby, another was 2 years old and the third was 5 years old, police said in a statement.

The woman was listed in stable condition at a Galveston hospital.

Later Thursday, Houston police received a 911 call from a man who identified himself as Juniad Hashim Mehmood and asked to surrender. He was taken into custody peacefully outside a restaurant in Houston.

Mehmood has a criminal history, including convictions for assault and robbery

Texas City police Lt. Kenneth Brown told the Houston Chronicle that the wounded woman’s injuries are so severe that she is unable to speak to investigators.

“It’s a very intense scene over there,” he told the newspaper. “Everybody involved is either deceased or injured.”

Investigators have not indicated a motive in the case.

