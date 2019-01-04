  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Sergei Waybourn

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The son of a Tarrant Count sheriff was charged for criminal trespassing and theft Thursday in Arlington.

Sergei Waybourn, 23, was arrested by Arlington police and was taken to the Tarrant County jail Friday, where he was charged with theft under $2,500.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department Chief of Staff David McClelland released a statement from Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Sergei’s father.

“The family and I are deeply saddened by Sergei’s choices,” Bill said in the statement. “It has been many years since he has disassociated from our family. We, along with many family members, have made efforts to help him — all to no avail.”

Sergei is one of Bill’s nine children. According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s department website, he is one of the seven children the Waybourns adopted.

In the past two years, Sergei has been charged three times with criminal trespassing and twice with theft. He was also charged with assault in June 2018.

