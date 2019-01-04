TEXAS CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The father of one of three children found shot to death in Texas was charged Friday with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, police said, but has not been named a suspect in the killings.

Texas City Police Department said in a statement that 27-year-old Junaid Hashim Mehmood surrendered and was arrested late Thursday, just hours after the slain children and their wounded mother were discovered by officers in an apartment. The mother, 24-year-old Kimaria Nelson, had been shot in the head.

Mehmood had earlier been identified as a person of interest in the shootings, but he was initially taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. Police provided no information on the incident that led to the assault charge.

Police have not identified Mehmood as a suspect in the killings but said more charges would come Friday. He was being held without bond.

Police officers responding to a request for a welfare check at an apartment in Texas City Thursday evening discovered the bodies of 1-month-old Ashanti Mehmood, Prince Larry Brown, who would have turned 2 later this month, and 5-year-old Angela Pilot. Their mother, Nelson, was alive but unable to speak, police said.

Mehmood is Ashanti’s biological father and lived with the family at the apartment where the shootings took place. Texas City is about 50 miles southeast of Houston.

Nelson remains at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Police said she was in stable condition Thursday evening.

League City police, Texas Rangers and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office are assisting Texas City police with the investigation.

