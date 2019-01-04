FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail service will not begin passenger service as planned on Saturday due to the government shutdown.

“We have been unable to get clearance to operate the entire 27-mile corridor from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA). We will announce the start of passenger service as soon as we obtain full clearance from the FRA to operate the entire railroad,” TEXRail said in a news release.

The new TEXRail Line extends from downtown Fort Worth, across Tarrant County, through North Richland Hills and Grapevine and into Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The billion-dollar TEXRail project has been more than a decade in the making and will make nine stops along the route.

Eventually the new line will connect with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Rail at DFW Airport, adding another major branch to the mass transit system.

When service eventually begins, trains will operate almost non-stop, seven days a week, except for a few early morning hours.

Tickets prices begin at $2.50.