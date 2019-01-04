  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Deadly Crash, Grand Prairie, Hit and Run, I-20, Tow Truck Driver

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tow truck driver who was helping a stranded motorist in Grand Prairie was struck and killed overnight by another vehicle that fled the scene.

Police say the crash happened just before midnight on westbound I-20 at Great Southwest Parkway.

According to police, a tow truck driver was outside of his vehicle and assisting a stranded driver when he was struck. The vehicle who struck the man fled into Arlington.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The Grand Prairie and Arlington police departments are searching for the fleeing vehicle. Police have not released a description of that vehicle.

