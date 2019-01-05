MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and a woman were charged with capital murder Saturday after shooting and killing a man they allegedly followed home from work Thursday evening in Mesquite, police say.

The Mesquite Police Department responded to a call about a shooting in the 2600 block of Larchmont Drive around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the driveway area of his home.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 50-year-old Raul Garcia-Torres.

Garcia-Torres was taken to a local hospital, where he died moments later.

Police later identified the people of interest as 22-year-old Brayshun Terrill Jones and 23-year-old Shatoria Dashun.

Police said they believe Jones and Dashun followed Garcia-Torres home from work Thursday and attempted to rob him. During the attempted robbery, Garcia-Torres was shot.

Jones and Dashun have been charged with capital murder. Bonds have been set at $1,000,000 and $500,000 respectively.