ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks fans were outside AT&T Stadium tailgating and cheering for their teams Saturday afternoon.

“We call this Seattle sea chicken,” said Chris Greene, a Cowboys fan.

Greene and his friends enjoyed the weather and grilled what they call, “Seattle sea chicken.”

Fans for both teams were divided on their game day predictions, but both hoped for a win.

Karl Beaston from Tulsa wore his pride for the Seahawks from head to toe.

Beaston hand-beaded parts of his costume. He started working on it in 1976.

“We have it all,” said Beaston. “We have everything. Running, offense, we have Russel Wilson leading the way. We have great receivers.”

Greene, however, is confident about a Cowboys win.

“We already got our rooms in New Orleans,” said Greene. “We really do. We’re confident. We’re stepping out on faith. The Cowboys are going to do that.”