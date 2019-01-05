ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s playoff time at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys will look to turn this once-forgettable season into one to remember for players and fans.

The Cowboys are hoping to brave the Seattle storm as they take on the Seahawks at 7:15 p.m in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Dallas enters the game with a 10-6 record and as the NFC East division champions after starting the second half of the season with only three wins and hopes dwindled.

After starting out 3-5, the Cowboys won five in a row, beating the Philadelphia Eagles twice, the Atlanta Falcons on their turf, the red-hot New Orleans Saints in a defensive game and the rival Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day.

The five-game streak helped bring the Cowboys to this point of the NFL season as they took sole possession of the NFC East.

Despite losing to the Indianapolis Colts in a shutout, Dallas finished the regular season strong with wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants.

Earlier in the season, the Cowboys fell to the Seahawks 24-13 in Seattle.

However, the Cowboys are now a much different team than during the third game of the regular season. They’ve seemed to find their identity as the season progressed.

That identity is their defense.

The Cowboys did bolster their offense in October when they acquired WR Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders, and their passing offense led by Dak Prescott has improved since their first game against Seattle.

But this team has found their key to victories in their defense.

The Dallas defense led by Pro Bowlers Byron Jones and DeMarcus Lawrence will be the key if the Cowboys want to walk off the field with their first playoff win since 2015 and their third in almost ten years.

The offense, which has struggled at times especially in the red zone, will have to be consistent and take advantage of scoring opportunities if they want to keep up with Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. Consistency starts with feeding the ball to the NFL’s rushing leader in Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas will have a chance to prove doubters wrong and prove to their fans that they can compete — and even go far — in the playoffs.

It all starts Saturday night at the home of the Cowboys.