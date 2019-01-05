Comments
Allen Hurns #17 of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome ankle injury after a first down catch in the first quarter of the playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Hurns remained on the field for awhile as he was put on a cart. Players on both sides of the field could be seen kneeling in worry about the wide receiver.
AT&T Stadium went silent as Hurns was being placed on the cart as fans watched in shock of his injury.
He was eventually taken off the field and gave a thumbs-up as he left. He will remain out of the game.