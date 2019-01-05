ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome ankle injury after a first down catch in the first quarter of the playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Hurns remained on the field for awhile as he was put on a cart. Players on both sides of the field could be seen kneeling in worry about the wide receiver.

#DallasCowboys players are huddled around WR Allen Hurns as he gets help off the field. He suffered a really bad injury on his first down catch. #SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/RrqSNegZ6W — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 6, 2019

AT&T Stadium went silent as Hurns was being placed on the cart as fans watched in shock of his injury.

He was eventually taken off the field and gave a thumbs-up as he left. He will remain out of the game.