ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are moving on in the playoffs after a win over the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium 24-22.

It’s the team’s first playoff win since 2015, and it’s been a long few years for Dallas fans.

The Cowboys were led by their stingy defense that made crucial stops against Seattle and an offense that scored when it needed to.

Dallas’ three touchdowns came from a pass by Dak Prescott to rookie Michael Gallup and one-yard runs by Ezekiel Elliott and Prescott. The offense’s biggest mistake would be an interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter, which the team was able to get past.

The Dallas defense came through and made stop after stop in order to help the offense out by allowing only one Seahawks touchdown.

Seattle took the lead in the third quarter after a Russell Wilson rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion to make it 14-10. However, the Cowboys answered right back with an Elliott touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Prescott also looked to finish the fight by running the ball in himself to make the score 24-14 with just over two minutes left in the game.

The Seahawks scored a late touchdown with 1:18 left to bring the score closer, but the Cowboys were able to hang on for the win.

This is the team’s third playoff win in nearly ten years, but fans and players feel differently about this year. After starting the second half of the regular season with a 3-5 record, the Cowboys rallied to end the season at 10-6 and as the NFC East champions.

The Cowboys will now await the result of Sunday’s game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles to find out their next opponent in the divisional round of the playoffs. They will play either the Los Angeles Rams or the New Orleans Saints.

This is a developing story and will be updated.