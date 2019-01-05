Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ten dogs were rescued from a high kill shelter in Texas Friday night.

The dogs were taken to Wisconsin to be adopted. The rescue was done by a non-profit that runs on donations and volunteers.

The organization rescues dogs, primarily in south Texas, from death row.

It gives dogs, who would otherwise be put to sleep, another chance.

“All of the dogs are either owner surrenders or strays,” said Jennifer Jasco, the Holster Rescue co-president. “Texas is one of the states that has the biggest issue with over population.”

The dogs were fully vetted before their trip to Wisconsin.

This means they can find the perfect home as soon as possible.