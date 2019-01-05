DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman died after turning left at a red light and getting struck by an oncoming vehicle Saturday morning in Dallas, police say.

Dallas police responded around 6 a.m. after a woman in a black Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound on Pear Ridge Drive at Frankford Road and turned left at a flashing red light.

After she entered the intersection, she was hit by a white Ford Ranger pickup truck on the driver side. The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead moments later.

No charges have been filed. The next of kin has yet to be notified.