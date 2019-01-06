FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 12-year-old girl died in single vehicle accident after her grandmother drove into a tree Sunday morning in Fort Worth, police say.

An elderly woman was driving her three grandchildren when she drove a silver Honda SUV into a tree on the 2200 block of E. Lancaster Avenue, according to Fort Worth police. Police responded to the scene around 10:20 a.m.

A 12-year-old girl, who was one of the passengers, was rushed to the hospital. She was pronounced dead moments later.

The grandmother is in critical condition. The other two children weren’t seriously injured.