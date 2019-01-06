FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – An eight-year-old received a FaceTime call from one of his favorite Dallas Cowboys players who got injured in Saturday’s game after his “get better” letter went viral online.

Luke McSwain wrote in a letter to Allen Hurns, “I saw the Cowboys Seahawks game last night. I saw you get hurt. I prayed 4 times for you. You will get way better shortly.”

Luke’s mother, Kim, said her family was watching the game at a friend’s house.

“When Allen Hurns got hurt, everybody in the living room was like aah! Gasp! So the kids come running,” said Kim. “The replay happened. Immediately he’s in my lap, glued to the TV.”

A sleepless night turned into a touching letter that quickly spread on social media.

“I wanted to write him a letter to make him feel happy,” said Luke. “I was like, hmm, maybe I could give him a football card, so I did.”

The letter hasn’t been sent, but the message reached Hurns.

Hurns FaceTimed Luke, who showed him an old Jacksonville Jaguars card he planned to send.

“I like him so much, and I think he’s the #1 wide receiver in the world,” said Luke.

Kim said the family will continue to pray for Hurns’ recovery.

“It’s real important for me for them to know it and feel it on their own,” said Kim.

Kim said her mind was blown.

“I was just thinking, look at my sweet little boy’s heart,” she said.

Kim said the two really had a great time chatting. Hurns plans to send Luke his Dallas Cowboys trading card to add to his collection.