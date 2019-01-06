  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – A noise complaint call was made after a large party escalated into a physical fight and multiple reports of gunshots in Little Elm Saturday evening, according to the Northeast Police Department.

Police arrived to the South Paloma Creek Amenities Center after a noise complaint call was made. They said there were several hundred teenagers and young adults at the party.

Northeast police and officers from other surrounding communities arrived after reports of a physical fight and multiple gunshots.

The large crowd was evacuated from the amenities center.

Several locations nearby, including a 7-11 store, were temporarily evacuated as well. This helped in the evacuation process.

Several smaller physical altercations were reported during the evacuations.

There were no gunshot victims; however, once the location was secure, assault victims were treated.

