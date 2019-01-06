(CBSDFW.COM) – A young, star track runner from Tarrant County was killed in a car crash after hitting an ice patch in Oklahoma Thursday.

Erica Womack, 18, was in a car with friends heading down I-35 near Davis when they hit an ice patch, causing the car to slide off the road and hit a semi truck.

Womack and one other passenger died.

“Everything that my baby is today is everything I wanted be,” said Kimberly Jackson, Womack’s mother. “I said baby you get in school and you get in every activity you want to get into. She chose track.”

Jackson said her daughter certainly accomplished a lot during her short time on Earth. Womack was a track star for North Crowley High School and the Fort Worth Flyers Track Club.

Jackson held several medals Womack won during that time Sunday. Womack had received a track scholarship to Rogers State University. She currently holds the record for the indoor 60-meter dash as a first-year student.

Jackson said she finds peace in knowing her daughter knew she was loved.

“Not a day went by that I didn’t say I love you,” said Jackson. “I’d tell her when I wake up, I got something to look forward to and that is you being the best you can be. My baby touched a lot of people’s lives.”

Womack’s track club coaches were by Jackson’s side Sunday. They said they’re staying strong together.

“She wouldn’t allow us to stop moving so to make sure that we respectively honor her we can’t just stop moving,” said Sorrento Griggs, Womack’s track club coach.

Jackson said the strength comes from her own parents giving her the strength to instill in her daughter.

“You have took it and made it golden and I’m so proud of you,” said Jackson.