DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Morning News said Monday it laid off 43 employees in its newsroom and other parts of the company due to revenue loses.

According to the newspaper, cuts include about 20 writers, editors, photographers and newsroom support personnel. The overall staff reduction represents about 4 percent of the 978 employees working for The News’ parent company, A. H. Belo Corporation.

A producer at the Dallas Morning News, Dom DiFurio tweeted,” So many talented journalists are leaving @dallasnews today who will announce their status on their own terms. This should be another grim reminder that local news is at risk, and with it a vital part of democracy. For now, there’s still a paper to get out.

President and publisher Grant Moise said the layoffs are intended to position the newspaper for long-term success.

The company is now focusing more on building its digital subscriptions.

“After considerable thought and analysis, our management team has determined that our business in the future is largely supported by subscription revenue and the need for more aggressive investment in our digital products,” Moise said.

Through the first nine months of 2018, revenue at the newspaper declined 18.9 percent to $149.77 million from $184.55 million in the same period a year ago.

“We are rebalancing our financial resources to support these new foundational elements so we are positioned for success and can deliver quality journalism for many years to come,” Moise said.

The job losses are part of a company-wide reorganization that includes “investing in technology platforms that support subscribers’ online experience and enhance customer service at every level,” said Katy Murray, chief financial officer of A. H. Belo. “In 2019, we are committed to aligning the company’s investments and resources with the goal of becoming the best possible subscriber-first digital organization.”