FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Last October, Fort Worth police officer Christian Magallon and his bride, Hailey, promised to love each other “in sickness and in health.”

They had no way of knowing that their vow would be tested so soon.

“We landed on the tarmac, and I turned it [phone] back on to normal mode, and I got a voice mail from the doctor saying ‘hey– I you need to come back and do more tests’,” recalled Christian. “So from that point when we got back, two weeks to the day was when I got diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.”

Officer Magallon, who has been with the Fort Worth department for about 4 years, says he reverted to his role as protector.

“Me, being a police officer, you’re always the tough guy, always got to be strong for everybody. So, I was like ‘it’s fine. It’s going to be okay…but, of course, anytime you hear you’ve got cancer. It’s pretty scary.”

They say their faith was an instant comfort.

“I gave it to God as soon as we got the news,” adds Hailey. “I was like,’take it…you say: give me your burden’ and that’s what I did, and we haven’t looked back. Not once have we said we’re in control, we can beat the cancer. No. Never. It’s been Him. Every day.”

Christian is already undergoing chemotherapy and after an initial bad reaction is so far handling the treatment well.

“We are going to be a testimony for other young couples later on,” explains Christian, “We were in your shoes, and together with God, we did it. Look at us…we did it. And you can do it, too.”

And the outpouring of support from the community? A unquestioned testament to how much others care. “It was immediate,” explains Christian. “Hey. Do do you need food? You need to come just hang out… you need us to walk your dog?” At that memory, they both laugh. “Everything,” finishes Christian, “anything. Almost immediately, and it hasn’t stopped.”

Within a month, a GoFundMe campaign exceeded expectations. Fort Worth Police Department colleagues designed a T-shirt that’s being sold online to help with expenses. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to support the Magallon family. The couple says the challenge, now, is “how are you ever able to say ‘thank you’?”

So they say they will pay the community’s kindness forward.

“We’ve been brought to tears multiple times. Every day,” admits Christian, eliciting a knowing nod and a laugh from Hailey. “Texts. phone calls. It’s amazing.”

There has never been a question that they would see each other through.

“Him being an officer, we know how short life is,” says Hailey. “We see things happen all the time. We just try to take hold of each day and love each other more and more all the time.”