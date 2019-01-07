  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police, Chief Joel Fitzgerald, dfw, Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, Fort Worth Police Department, Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After months of speculation that the police chief in Fort Worth was leaving the city to be police commissioner in Baltimore, officials with the department have made a shocking announcement.

Monday morning, the department sent a tweet confirming that Chief Joel Fitzgerald has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position in Maryland.

Fitzgerald had been selected as police commissioner by Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh in November of 2018 and last month a four-person delegation of Baltimore city council members spent 20 hours over two days in Fort Worth vetting Fitzgerald.

On January 3, the council released a report about their fact finding mission that detailed differing opinions, from the community and police leaders, about Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was scheduled to be in Baltimore to attend a public hearing for his nomination, but canceled the appearance due to a medical emergency involving his son.

The hearing, which was still held, was expected to have Fitzgerald in the hot seat as he answered questions from the council, some of which were expected to center around the recent call from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) for the Baltimore Mayor to withdraw her nomination of Fitzgerald.

The LDF hand delivered a statement to Baltimore officials that said, in part —

“The multiple and serious questions raised about Dr. Fitzgerald’s record – many of which go to the veracity of representations he has made about his record – must be addressed promptly and thoroughly.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s