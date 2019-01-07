FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After months of speculation that the police chief in Fort Worth was leaving the city to be police commissioner in Baltimore, officials with the department have made a shocking announcement.
Monday morning, the department sent a tweet confirming that Chief Joel Fitzgerald has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position in Maryland.
Fitzgerald had been selected as police commissioner by Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh in November of 2018 and last month a four-person delegation of Baltimore city council members spent 20 hours over two days in Fort Worth vetting Fitzgerald.
On January 3, the council released a report about their fact finding mission that detailed differing opinions, from the community and police leaders, about Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald was scheduled to be in Baltimore to attend a public hearing for his nomination, but canceled the appearance due to a medical emergency involving his son.
The hearing, which was still held, was expected to have Fitzgerald in the hot seat as he answered questions from the council, some of which were expected to center around the recent call from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) for the Baltimore Mayor to withdraw her nomination of Fitzgerald.
The LDF hand delivered a statement to Baltimore officials that said, in part —
“The multiple and serious questions raised about Dr. Fitzgerald’s record – many of which go to the veracity of representations he has made about his record – must be addressed promptly and thoroughly.”