TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent several of their own running for cover.

It happened Sunday night at an apartment complex on Robert Street near Cobb Park.

Police were already at a unit in the complex, responding to a call of shots fired just before 7:30 p.m.

About an hour later, as officers inside interviewed witnesses to that shooting, bullets flew through the window again.

The gunfire sent officers and apartment residents ducking for cover. No one was hurt.

Additional police responded and set up a perimeter as they tried to find the shooter. Investigators have some information that the suspect may be familiar with the witnesses to the first shooting.

As of early Monday morning, no word from police on whether they’ve made any arrests.