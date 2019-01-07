COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A teacher from Coppell ISD was arrested at her school Monday and under investigation for online solicitation of a minor.

Julie Jenkin Brewer, 45, was arrested at the Coppell Middle School West campus by Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies Monday.

Her mug shot is not available yet.

The Sheriff’s Department said the investigation started with a complaint of alleged inappropriate behavior between a teacher and a student involving text and social media messages.

The Coppell Middle School West administrative team, along with Coppell ISD leadership notified the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the school district, Brewer resigned and is no longer allowed at Coppell Middle School West or any Coppell Independent School District campus or facility.

The school district also has reported this alleged incident to the State Board of Educator Certification, as required by law and Coppell ISD policy.

Coppell Middle School West principal Emily Froese sent the following email to parents about the situation:

Dear CMS West Families,

Today, I received information alleging improper teacher/student interactions. I, along with the CMS West Administration Team, our School Resource Deputies and Coppell ISD Officials, immediately began investigating the situation. The teacher was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The teacher resigned and is no longer allowed at CMS West or any Coppell ISD campus or facility. Coppell ISD also has reported this incident to the State Board of Educator Certification, as required by law and District Policy.

Federal privacy laws prohibit us from releasing additional details about this situation. However, I feel it is important to make you aware of this situation. I also want to share that CMS West and District Administration, along with our School Resource Deputies, are cooperating to the fullest extent in the investigation with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

Any inappropriate interaction between a teacher and a student will not be tolerated in our school or district. Please take note that all CISD employees must complete a background check before hiring and receive a background check annually.

My team and I join you in being deeply disturbed about these allegations, which we take very seriously. There are no words strong enough to express our deep disappointment and extreme outrage at this alleged violation of professional and ethical conduct we expect of our teachers.

I also want to take this opportunity to share with you that, according to the CISD Employee Handbook:

CISD employees may not use social media to send a “private” message to one student or one parent.

All [CISD employees] social media interactions with students and parents should be public. Use official district email, phones or approved technology texting apps for one-on-one communication.

CISD employees may not text a student unless a parent has given them permission to do so.

CISD employees should refrain from using Snapchat to communicate with students and are prohibited from following and commenting on students Snapchat accounts.

If you have any questions or additional information to share, please feel free to contact me, one of our assistant principals or School Resource Deputies directly. Our counselors also are available for our students to address their concerns.

I also remind you that CISD has an anonymous tip line available online at http://www.coppellisd.com/Page/8824 or by calling 972-436-TIPS (8477).

Providing the safest possible learning environment for our students is our highest priority.

Sincerely,

Dr. Emily Froese

Principal