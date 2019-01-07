Filed Under:bank account information, dumped files, dumpster, Liberty Tax office, mansfield, Personal Information, social security numbers, Texas, theft

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman in Mansfield got a call from a man who said he found her personal information in a dumpster.

The documents were found in a Mansfield industrial office complex about ten miles from the Liberty Tax Alta Mesa office in Fort Worth where they were filed.

The files included bank account information, social security numbers, addresses and drivers license numbers.

The owner of the franchise said authorities are investigating the dumping and theft of the files.

They are also questioning current and former employees.

Liberty Tax officials told CBS 11, all affected customers are being contacted about the security breach and identity protection will be offered to all.

