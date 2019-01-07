FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police were involved in a brief standoff with a suspect at I-30 and Sandy Lane Monday afternoon.

The standoff began after a chase on the interstate.

The standoff, which forced the temporary closure of both sides of the interstate, ended around 3:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Police tweeted, “Suspect in custody. Both directions of I30 are open. No injuries reported.”

A person stuff in traffic shared video of officers running down the middle of the eastbound lane and ultimately appearing to take someone into custody.

We are looking into details on what led to the chase and standoff.

This is a developing story.