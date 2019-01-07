Filed Under:Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, I-30, police chase, standoff

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police were involved in a brief standoff with a suspect at I-30 and Sandy Lane Monday afternoon.

The standoff began after a chase on the interstate.

The standoff, which forced the temporary closure of both sides of the interstate, ended around 3:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Police tweeted, “Suspect in custody.  Both directions of I30 are open.  No injuries reported.”

A person stuff in traffic shared video of officers running down the middle of the eastbound lane and ultimately appearing to take someone into custody.

astandoff Police Chase, Standoff On I 30 In Fort Worth Ends Peacefully

Fort Worth Police standoff (CBS 11)

We are looking into details on what led to the chase and standoff.

This is a developing story.

img 1797 Police Chase, Standoff On I 30 In Fort Worth Ends Peacefully

Fort Worth Police standoff on I-30 (Billy Sexton – CBS 11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s