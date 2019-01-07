DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Through the ups and downs over the years – Super Bowl victories and stunning defeats – one of the most consistent components of the Dallas Cowboys has been the voice of the team.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of broadcasting four Super Bowls. I’ve had the humbling experience of trying to be the public face of 0-15, 5-11 three years in a row. Those are all great life lessons,” said Brad Sham.

Sham, the Voice of the Dallas Cowboys, started with the team back in 1976. He’s been behind the mic for more than 800 games. These days you’ll find him high above the field at AT&T Stadium, in the broadcast booth alongside Babe Laufenberg.

With every call, the joy his job brings, is clear.

“It is such a blur. It doesn’t feel like 40 years. I just have been so blessed by God to have been given a passion for anything and then to have been given enough of ability to refine the passion and put it to work making a living,” Sham said while reflecting on his career.

He is quick to point out – his favorite part is getting to know the players: today’s roster and in decades’ past.

“It’s one of the blessings of having this job for as long as I have,” Sham said.

This fall, at the start of his 40th season with the Cowboys, the Jones family christened the Brad Sham Home Radio Booth at AT&T Stadium.

“It’s the kind of thing you never anticipate, never think about. It’s just the nicest thing that anyone could do for you,” Sham said.

No matter what happens in this playoff run, Sham will look forward to the next one.

“The fact that I love it more now than i ever have… I’m sure has something to do with I know there are fewer years ahead than behind. But you can’t ask for much more than that in a professional life,” he said.