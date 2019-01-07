Filed Under:Homicide, Juan Rivera Garcia, Kailey Elizabeth Marnell, Mesquite Police, Murder, Texas

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested Kailey Elizabeth Marnell, 23, and charged her with murder.

Police said officers were called to a home in the1600 block of Welsey Drive Sunday, January 6 around 8:15 a.m.

Someone had found a man dead lying in the side yard of the home.

Officers identified the victim as Juan Rivera Garcia, 36.  He had been shot multiple times.

The investigation led to the arrest of Marnell for murder.

asuspect 3 Young Woman Charged With Murder In Mesquite

Kailey Elizabeth Marnell

Bond is set at $250,000.

Police have not said how the suspect and victim knew each other or what led to the deadly shooting.

Police said Marnell invoked her right to council and has not answered any questions so far.

This investigation is still ongoing.

