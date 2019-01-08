Filed Under:Authorities Seek Men Who Killed, Denton County Sheriff's Office, Mutilated Dogs Frightened By Storm

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men who shot and killed two beloved pets, then mutilated their bodies.

murdered dogs Authorities Seek Men Who Killed, Mutilated Dogs Frightened By Storm

JC and Nessa’s owners want justice after the dog’s mutilated bodies were found after they ran away from home. (photo courtesy: Denton County Crime Stoppers)

The dogs, a 7-year-old golden retriever named JC and a 2-year-old lab mix named Nessa, ran away the night of December 14, 2018 as severe storms moved into the City of Justin.

Their owners searched frantically for them for hours. JC and Nessa were eventually found, their bodies mutilated, peppered with bullets. Both dead dogs were on Indian Trails Drive near Sam Reynolds Road.

A witness told sheriff’s deputies a pickup truck, possibly black, occupied by three men drove through the area at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 16, 2018. The witness described the men as: a white male, 25 – 30 years old, heavyset with long black hair and a beard, another white male 25 – 30 years old, heavyset with long blonde hair and a black male, 25 – 30 years old who’s either bald or has very short hair.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.388.TIPS.

