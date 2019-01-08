DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than a month after she was indicted for murder, the first court hearing for fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger takes place today.

The preliminary hearing will be between Judge Tammy Kemp, attorneys for the state, and Guyger’s defense team. Guyger wasn’t required to attend the hearing, but arrived at the Crowley Courts Building before 8:00 a.m.

A grand jury indicted Guyger for the shooting death of 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean. It was in September of 2018 when Guyger, who was off-duty at the time, walked into a unit at the South Side Flats apartments that she says she mistook for own and shot Jean twice.

The four-year police veteran says she thought Jean was an intruder.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Jean died from gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. His death was ruled a homicide and Guyger was fired from the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas police handed the investigation over to the Texas Rangers and after investigating they recommended an indictment for Manslaughter.

Despite living just blocks from Dallas police headquarters, Guyger was arrested on the Manslaughter charge, booked into the Kaufman County Jail and released on a $300,000 bond that same night.

It wasn’t until November, after Dallas County prosecutors convened a grand jury, that Guyger was indicted her for Murder. This time she turned herself in at the Mesquite Jail, posted a $200,000 bond and has been free ever since.

The case has attracted international attention since Jean, who attended college in Arkansas and worked for the PricewaterhouseCoopers accounting firm in Dallas, was a native of St. Lucia.

With the case in the spotlight, Guyger’s attorneys have said they’ll consider requesting a change of venue. The actual murder trial isn’t expected to get underway for several months.