Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, Oceanco, Yacht

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a new place to celebrate big wins.  He reportedly bought a yacht about the size of a football field.

He reportedly purchased the $250 million Bravo Eugenia in December.

According to the yacht’s manufacturer, Oceanco, the vessel features a garage for smaller boats or jet skis, a full gym and a spa complete with a sauna and massage room.

It also has two helipads.

Oceanco says the yacht completed several sea trials already this winter before heading to Norway for some tuneups.

Forbes estimates Jones is worth nearly $7 billion.

