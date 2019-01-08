  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:Border Security, Border Wall, Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, FDA, federal workers, Food and Drug Administration, Government Shutdown, President Donald Trump

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)The Oval Office address by President Trump on border security was watched by federal employees who call the Metroplex home.

Lisa Schaub and her family had dinner at home, something they have been doing to tighten their belt in preparation for a government shutdown.

“We have tried to be fiscally responsible so we have cash reserves to carry us through several months,” said Schaub.

screen shot 2019 01 08 at 10.06.04 pm Dallas Family Prepared For Lengthy Shutdown As 2 Work For Federal Agency

Lisa Schaub works for the EPA (CBS 11)

Lisa and her husband both work for the Environmental Protection Agency.

Schaub told CBS 11 she will begin looking for work outside the federal government if the shutdown continues.

Her husband her been with federal government for nearly 20 years, and they know shutdown can bring a family to a financial breaking point.

“He had said something about maybe after six months he would start looking for something else. I don’t think I’ll wait that long. I think within a month, I’ll be looking,” said Schaub.

The Schaubs say they are fortunate to be able to save.

Some of their colleagues aren’t in a financial position to do that.

Schaub said the toll will also be felt by taxpayers.

“There’s a tendency not to realize how much out federal workers do for the public,” she said.

 

MaryAnn Martinez

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s